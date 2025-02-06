Chisora's bout with Wallin will be his 49th, and he'll be determined to put on a show for the crowd as his career comes in to land.

The self-styled 'War Machine' has been toppled by Oleksandr Usyk, Joseph Parker – twice – and Tyson Fury since 2020.

However, Chisora has recorded back-to-back victories against Gerald Washington and Joe Joyce at the O2 Arena in his most recent fights.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin fight.

When is Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin?

Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin will take place on Saturday 8th February 2025.

Fans can tune in to watch Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin on TNT Sports.

You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

What time is Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin?

The Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin card begins at 6:30pm UK time on Saturday.

The headline fight between Chisora and Wallin will take place several hours later, at approximately 10pm UK time. This is subject to change.

Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin ring walk time

Derek Chisora and Otto Wallin are expected to make their way to the ring anytime from 9:45pm UK time.

The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin undercard

Subject to change.

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin fight.

Heavyweight: Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin

Light Heavyweight: Zach Parker v Willy Hutchinson

Featherweight (Commonwealth Title): Masood Abdullah v Zak Miller

Super Lightweight (British and Commonwealth Titles): Jack Rafferty v Reece MacMillan

Middleweight: Walter Fury v Joe Hardy

Middleweight: Nathan Heaney v Sofiane Khati

Heavyweight (WBO European Title): Nelson Hysa v Todorche Cvetkov

Middleweight: Joe Cooper v Artjom Spatar

