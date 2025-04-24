Diamond League Xiamen 2025 on TV: Event schedule and coverage
Your guide to watching Diamond League Xiamen 2025, including TV coverage and live stream information.
The first Diamond League meeting of the year takes place this weekend in China.
The Xiamen event will pit some of the world's finest athletes against one another, with middle-distance runner Faith Kipyegon, hurdles star Karsten Warholm and sprinter Christian Coleman all in the mix across the track events.
Pole vault sensation Mondo Duplantis and high-jump hero Yaroslava Mahuchikh are among the field superstars set to light up the stadium.
RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to watching the athletics at Diamond League Xiamen 2025 on TV and online.
Diamond League Xiamen 2025 on TV and live stream
Diamond League Xiamen takes place on Saturday 26th April 2025.
Coverage of Diamond League Xiamen will be shown live on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer.
The broadcast will start at 12pm UK time and run for two hours until the end of the meeting.
Diamond League Xiamen 2025 TV schedule
All UK time. BBC coverage starts at 12pm.
- 11:15am – High jump women
- 11:20am – Shot put women
- 11:35am – Pole vault men
- 12:04pm – 400m men
- 12:15pm – 5000m women
- 12:21pm – Discus women
- 12:35pm – Long jump men
- 12:40pm – 110m hurdles men
- 12:50pm – 200m women
- 1:01pm – 100m men
- 1:07pm – 1000m women
- 1:24pm – 100m hurdles women
- 1:33pm – 3000m steeplechase men
- 1:52pm – 300m hurdles men
