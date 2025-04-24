Pole vault sensation Mondo Duplantis and high-jump hero Yaroslava Mahuchikh are among the field superstars set to light up the stadium.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to watching the athletics at Diamond League Xiamen 2025 on TV and online.

Diamond League Xiamen 2025 on TV and live stream

Diamond League Xiamen takes place on Saturday 26th April 2025.

Coverage of Diamond League Xiamen will be shown live on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer.

The broadcast will start at 12pm UK time and run for two hours until the end of the meeting.

Diamond League Xiamen 2025 TV schedule

All UK time. BBC coverage starts at 12pm.

11:15am – High jump women

11:20am – Shot put women

11:35am – Pole vault men

12:04pm – 400m men

12:15pm – 5000m women

12:21pm – Discus women

12:35pm – Long jump men

12:40pm – 110m hurdles men

12:50pm – 200m women

1:01pm – 100m men

1:07pm – 1000m women

1:24pm – 100m hurdles women

1:33pm – 3000m steeplechase men

1:52pm – 300m hurdles men

