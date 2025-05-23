The Botswanan sprinter is one of the big names in the field at the Morocco meet, the final event before the European leg of the Diamond League season gets under way.

Among the other notable inclusions are Dutch rising 400m star Femke Bol, shot put world record holder Ryan Crouser, and South African up-and-comer Prudence Sekgodiso.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to watching the athletics at Diamond League Morocco 2025 on TV and online.

Diamond League Morocco 2025 on TV and live stream

Diamond League Morocco takes place on Sunday 26th May 2025.

Coverage of Diamond League Morocco will be shown live on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

The broadcast will start at 7pm UK time and run for two hours until the end of the meet.

Diamond League Morocco 2025 TV schedule

All UK time. BBC coverage starts at 7pm.

6:40pm – High jump men

6:31pm – Shot put men

6:45pm – Pole vault women

7:04pm – 400m hurdles women

7:15pm – 100m women

7:25pm – 800m men

7:35pm – 100m women

7:41pm – 110m hurdles men

7:44pm – 400m men

7:54pm – 1500m men

8:07pm – 3000m women

8:25pm – 200m men

8:34pm – 800m women

8:46pm – 3000m steeple men

