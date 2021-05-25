6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Paul frames Brent and is it all over for Bea and Levi?

On Neighbours next week, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) goes to deceitful lengths to ensure Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) stays away from Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), but will his attempt to frame the bad boy backfire?

Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) has some explaining to do when her debut podcast contains a personal revelation, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) has an awkward dinner date and will Ned Willis (Ben Hall) cheat?

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 31st May – 4th June 2021.

Brent framed by Paul

Brent is behind bars and Paul is eager for him to stay there, so the Robinson rogue does what he does best – plays dirty to get what he wants. Sneakily visiting gang leader Holden Brice (Toby Derrick) in jail, Paul persuades him to badmouth Brent to the cops and make him out to be responsible for their crime spree so he gets a longer sentence.

Harlow is horrified to learn Holden has suddenly changed his statement and her boyfriend is now in deeper trouble. While Brent is hardly innocent he definitely doesn’t deserve this, as Harlow laments to Paul. Realising he may have gone too far in his efforts to get the bad boy out of his granddaughter’s life, will Paul have a change of heart? Has he even got a heart?!

Bea’s big bombshell

Making a podcast about her experiences with fiendish Finn Kelly was meant to bring closure for Bea and eradicate some demons. Well, it sort of does, but the venture also derails her romance with Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and basically ruins their future, so it’s a mixed bag to put it mildly.

Getting a sneak preview before it airs, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) warns her niece some of the more personal content might upset Levi and it would be wise to warn him ahead of it going live. Unfortunately he hears it before she can explain herself, and Levi is livid when she publicly admits she can’t trust her fella. It’s yet another bump for the cursed couple, which drives Levi into an act of aggression against an innocent party…

Toadie’s awkward moment

Undercover lovers Toadie and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) are still sneaking around, though the lawyer meets resistance when he says he’d like them to be out and proud as a proper couple. What’s her problem? Toadie’s the most eligible bachelor in Erinsborough!

The nosy neighbours are still trying to figure out who Mr Rebecchi’s secret woman is, and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) mistakenly thinks her boss is getting it on with busy-body Angela Lane (Amanda Harrison), Susan’s nemesis who Toad briefly (and disastrously) dated. The situation escalates into farce when the Kennedys invite Toadie and his ‘new lady friend’ Angela to dinner, leaving everyone confused and rather red-faced…

Ned cheats on Yasvhi?

She’s had her eye on him since she rocked up on Ramsay Street demanding those swanky shoes back from a certain mouthy matriarch with the same name, but could Sheila C (Shareena Clanton) now be reeling in hunky Ned?

The pair feel an unexpected (for him, anyway) spark of attraction while discussing Ned’s art, plunging them into awkwardness as they process the intimate moment. As if it couldn’t get any more tricky, Ned’s girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is also becoming firm friends with Sheila C – not realising she’s got designs on her man. Is Ned about to do something very naughty?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

As well as interfering in Toadie’s love life, Mackenzie has her own matters of the heart to contend with this week as she reels from the romantic revelations from Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland). Confiding in Vi about his shock declaration, Mack has a lot of thinking to do about whether he’s more than just a mate. After weeks of dancing around each other, what will the next step for these two be?

Fun team sports are a staple of Ramsay Street life – remember those cute retro opening credits where the residents played cricket in the cul-de-sac? In a nod to those days the neighbours stage a volleyball tournament, which unleashes a frankly terrifying competitive streak in Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) that stuns Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson). It’s a far cry from Helen Daniels rolling her eyes as someone smashes Madge Ramsay’s window with an over-zealous overarm bowl.