6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Brent arrested and Emmett leaves

The net closes in on Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) this week as he begs Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) to help him hide from the cops – only to get arrested.

There’s a sad goodbye as Emmett Donalds (Ezra Justin) leaves Ramsay Street, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) faces heartbreak and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) widens the rift with her baby daddies.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 24th – 28th May 2021.

Brent busted and jailed

While everyone rallies round Harlow to help her forget bad boy Brent, the teen manages to make contact with her missing ex and slinks off to meet with him. The old feelings come flooding back and instead of immediately reporting his whereabouts to the police, Harlow helps Brent to stay hidden for a few more days so they can enjoy some quality time before he’s inevitably caught.

The star-crossed lovers are torn apart when the cops descend – thanks to a tip-off from Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) who realises his granddaughter has been helping the juvenile crim. Brent was genuinely about to turn himself in, but will anyone believe that? The big surprise comes when Paul hires Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) to be Brent’s lawyer – confused Harlow wants to know why her grumpy gramps is helping his arch-enemy, after trying to get rid of him for months. And so do we.

Goodbye Emmett

Meanwhile, Brent’s little bro Emmett has a life-changing choice ahead of him. After taking the blame for his wayward older sibling’s wrongdoings, some serious decisions had to be made about Em’s future and the authorities approved his move to stay with family in New Zealand.

But Emmett’s mum Jenna is back on the scene and wants to atone for her past mistakes with her son, leaving the lad unsure which way to turn. Foster dads Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are devastated to be losing their little ‘buddy’, but encourage him to follow his heart – eventually, Emmett gives his mother another chance and waves goodbye to Ramsay Street. No, you’re crying…

Who does Hendrix love?

Toadie is suspicious when he clocks Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) hanging out with old flame Harlow and jumps to the conclusion they’re back together and deliberately keeping Mackenzie in the dark. In truth, Hendrix is secretly helping Harlow to protect Brent (who knew?!) so he does little to quash Toadie’s concerns he’s leading Mack up the garden path.

After Brent is found and Mackenzie learns Hendrix was Harlow’s confidante, she confronts Mr Greyson and admits her insecurity about their burgeoning relationship. After that near-kiss and weeks of intensifying feelings, does Hendrix want to move beyond the friend zone with Mackenzie, or has he still got the hots for Harlow?

Nicolette’s big mistake

The modern set-up between millennial trio David, Aaron and Nicolette always seemed too good to be true – now we know it was as the prospective co-parents are barely on speaking terms. What happened to those cosy board game nights?

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) returns from her trip perturbed by the tension between her daughter and her baby daddies and tries to broker peace, but it’s not going to be easy. Disaster then strikes when Nic helps decorate the nursery and accidentally smashes a lamp, not realising it’s a precious Tanaka family heirloom. Anyone for a game of Risk? Maybe not…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) and Toadie’s sizzling fling remains cloaked in mystery, but for how long? Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and Mackenzie are still trying to find out who the lawyer’s secret love interest is and when Toadie shuts Dr K down yet again it only makes the meddling medic more determined to get to the truth. Will the lovers be exposed

After a rocky patch, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) seem to be back on track and have both admitted they love each other. But look closely at Ms Nilsson and you may notice she’s not entirely sold – could she be having doubts? She’s certainly questioning her career path as she’s having far more fun working on the podcast than she ever did as a mechanic. Does this mean she and Levi want different things and may be drifting apart after all?