Olivia Bell returns to Neighbours with a shocking proposition for Susan

Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) made such a mark on Erinsborough that even his muddy Neighbours demise was not going to be enough to keep the memory of him away from those that he hurt.

One such reminder returns next week in the form of Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt), the same woman who wrote a tell-all book on Finn’s exploits and caused more hurt and upset for Susan and Karl Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne and Alan Fletcher) in the process.

Susan is shocked to see that she is back in town, but is even more taken aback when Olivia reveals why she has made contact – she wants to write another book!

Olivia explains that she has seen the error of her ways and wants to document a more truthful account of everything that happened with Finn and that she wants to interview Susan to make sure she gets her side of things fully explained.

Susan is rattled by the request, while Karl wastes no time in immediately shutting Olivia down when she approaches him with the same request – all too aware of how devious she was the last time the two spent time together.

But it soon becomes clear that Susan is starting to consider the possibility of talking to her in the hope that it will help her find closure from all that Finn did. Will Susan agree to speak to Olivia, and will it awaken old memories if she does?

Elsewhere next week, there is hope for a reunion with Shane and Dipi Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan and Sharon Johal) when an accident at the tram causes Shane to reevaluate his stance on the end of their marriage. Will he give things another shot and if so, what does that mean for his new relationship with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton)?

