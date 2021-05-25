6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Ollie’s back with a secret and Diane’s OCD worsens

On next week’s Hollyoaks, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is forced into making a difficult decision when Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) returns with worrying news, threatening her relationship with Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy).

OCD takes hold of spiralling Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) who makes a worrying demand of husband Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) fears his big secret is about to be blown and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is stunned by a discovery.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 31st May – 5th June 2021.

Ollie returns drives Luke and Cindy apart

Ollie makes a surprise visit home and confides in Cindy he’s discharged himself from rehab early, though he’s cagey about why. His timing is lousy, as Luke battles with the temptation to drink again in the face of his mum’s rapidly deteriorating health, so Cindy is reluctant to give her fiancee any more stress to endure.

Keeping Ollie’s return a secret from Luke until the teen tells her why he’s back, Cindy is stunned to hear what her future stepson has to say and makes a shocking decision. When Sue Morgan (Marian McLoughlin) gets wind relations worsen between the women and Luke takes his dying mother’s side – can Cindy be forgiven for her big mistake?

Diane’s lockdown nightmare

Concern mounts for pregnant Diane as her OCD tightens its grip and she starts covering the flat in clingfilm, fearful of germs and danger from beyond the safety of her front door. Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) alerts Tony to his wife’s alarming behaviour but Di denies there’s anything wrong and claims her sister-in-law is the one overreacting.

When Diane then demands she, Tony and the kids go into their own enforced ‘lockdown’ and stay in the house in order to protect the family, Mr Hutchinson realises the extent of her mental health struggles. Will Tony agree, or encourage her to seek help?

Fergus exposed by newcomer Timmy?

As Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) try to get the better of Fergus, the new gangster in town is shaken by the arrival of employee Timmy Simons (Sam Tutty), an unassuming computer geek who works on ‘Operation Bluebird’, the codename Mr Collins uses for his secret sick live stream business that beams hidden camera footage from his tennants’ properties onto the dark web.

Timmy warns there’s a technical issue with the camera in the Lomaxes, so furtive Fergus sneaks in to fix it before subscribers start cancelling and it stops being lucrative. But when Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) returns home unexpectedly, Fergus is forced to hide in the wardrobe and pray him and his creepy CCTV feed aren’t exposed…

Summer caught out by Sienna?

As if Sienna’s head wasn’t already in a whirl where Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) is concerned, this week she finds a note written by her nemesis/lover which says ‘Destroy Brody’ – has Miss Blake discovered the bonkers baker has it in for her ex?

Sly Summer manages to convince Sienna she wrote it in the heat of the moment after an argument, when in fact she’s playing a gruelling long game of revenge to make Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) pay for his part in her dad’s death. Sienna knows all about crazy vendettas so will this open her eyes to Summer’s true agenda? Or is she having too much fun occasionally snogging her face off in secret?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Misunderstandings and missed opportunities continue to block the path for Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) to reunite. Darren puts his ex straight about his supposed ‘date’ with Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) and lays his cards on the table – he’s team #Dancy. Nance is nervous about getting back together, but when her hesitation is misread as rejection Darren ends up back in the orbit of Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) as he comforts her about her killer daughter’s plea hearing…

Rumours are rife in Hollyoaks High about Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) and her inappropriate relationship with pupil Sid Sumner (Billy Price). Only it’s a pack of lies made up by a lovesick teenager who has no idea he could wreck his teacher’s career. Court panics as an official investigation begins, while Sid finally confesses the truth to Nancy. Is it too little too late after his amorous allegations?