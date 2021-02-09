6 Hollyoaks spoilers: Cher plots against Mercedes and Diane discovers who’s the daddy

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) clashes with jealous stepdaughter Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare), as tension at the Dog rises to worrying levels putting lives in danger.

Also, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) learns who her baby’s father is, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) admits she lies about her pregnancy, and Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) worries Darren Osborne is drifting back to Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox).

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 15th – 19th February 2021.

Cher targets Mercedes

Cher is excited to celebrate her first birthday with her dad, but disappointed when he invites Mercedes along to their father/daughter dinner. Fed up with Mercy monopolising Sylver McQueen’s (David Tag) time, shifty Cher channels her inner McQueen minx and plots against her wicked stepmother.

Mercedes is already low about struggling to fall pregnant, and confides in fellow recovering addict Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) she’s still tempted by drugs in moments of despair. Sylver is stunned to find narcotics in his wife’s handbag (coincidence? Unlikely!), just as Cher’s mounting jealousy leads her to put Mercy in peril…

Who’s the daddy? Diane finds out

The results are in – no, not who’s in the bottom two of The Masked Singer, we’re talking about the contentious paternity of Diane’s unborn baby. When her scan is cancelled, preggers Di begs Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) to help determine whether husband Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) or dead lover – and father-in-law – Edward is the father.

Armed with the answer, Diane breaks the news to a trepidatious Tone, who has staged a grand romantic gesture as a surprise at the restaurant. But will the couple be celebrating or commiserating? If the bubba is Edward’s, that’s a lot to process. No wonder Diane’s mental health is starting to suffer with all this stress.

Verity’s baby lie exposed

Diane’s revelation means Verity must come clean to Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) that she’s not expecting their child – she was pretending to be pregnant to take the heat off her sister-in-law while she figured out her own maternity mess. As excuses go it’s pretty shoddy, but will Sami understand?

Probably not, as by the end of the week Verity is scrabbling around trying to make amends with her man for deceiving him. Let’s hope they can work it out, they make a great power couple. As Verity persuades Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) to bring back drag alter ego Anita Tinkle to convince Sami to forgive her, can the pair put this unfortunate incident behind them?

Nancy and Darren reunite?

Nancy continues to struggle with Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) in prison, and is frustrated that co-parent Darren is shirking his responsibilities and prioritising Mandy and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer). If only they knew Charlie was covering for killer Ella, and Mandy has put a gagging order on her little girl…

This week, Mandy plans to take Ella on holiday but confides in father-in-law Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) she’s worried Darren may be drifting back to vulnerable Nancy. Jack orders Darren to put his new family first, leaving lonely Nancy confused about why her ex is avoiding her when she needs him the most. How long before the old flame between the Osbornes fires up again?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Which scheming, sexy minx should Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) be with? Are you Team Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), the former fiancee who cheated on him, or Team Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements), the new bunny boiler in town who played dirty to get her man? The gloves are off as Sienna fights to get Brody back, but news of Summer’s dad’s condition from the hospital throws the whole situation upside down. Will Summer learn her dream guy is partly responsible for putting Cormac in a coma?

It was never going to be plain sailing for Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) and Brooke Hathaway (Talia Vanessa Grant), seeing as she used to date his best mate Ollie. When Brooke tries to broker peace between the pals, Imran realises it might just be too complicated for him and Brooke to make a go of it – especially when she hears him discussing their private business with Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins). Are #Brimran in the bin?