6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Liberty disappears after discovering Summer’s secret and is Jack sleeping with Donna-Marie?

Concern mounts for Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) when she vanishes after discovering a huge secret – is sly Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) involved?

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) and Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) are accused of having an affair, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) takes a big risk in trying to prove John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is covering up her murderous crime, and Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) wants to know who his real father is.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 14th – 18th June 2021.

Where’s Liberty?

Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) is too blinded by his love for fiancée Summer to realise she’s an evil psychopath who’s plotting to destroy him on their forthcoming wedding day. After all those years with Sienna (Anna Passey), you’d think he’d be able to spot a schemer. Canny Liberty’s niggling suspicions about Summer resurface when she overhears an incriminating conversation between her and secret lover Sienna – but what exactly does she discover?

Shortly after her ill-advised eavesdropping, Lib mysteriously goes missing and Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is distressed when he receives a strange text and finds a letter from his girlfriend both saying goodbye. It’s all very out of the blue (not to mention out of character), and Brody thinks it’s best to postpone the big day until Liberty is found – much to Summer’s private fury. Has Ms Ranger got something to do with Liberty’s disappearing act?

Shock affair for Jack and Donna-Marie?

Kindly Jack has let down-on-her-luck Donna-Marie stay with his family, seeing as her actual blood relations want nothing to do with her despite her promising she’s off the drugs, off the game and ready to atone for her past mistakes.

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) bumps into her estranged mum in the village and pales to see her thanking Jack for the night before – leaping to conclusions she assumes they’re sleeping together and accuses Donna-Marie of taking advantage of the old man! Awkward. Will Jules and Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) give their mess of a mother another chance?

Sally has murder in mind

Sally is wracked with guilt her son John Paul is in prison paying the price for her crime. Vowing to get him released, Sal concocts a risky plan to persuade the police she is the guilty party who killed poisonous PC Kiss by filming a fake reconstruction of the murder…

This goes as badly as it sounds, despite the thespian talents of Sylver McQueen (David Tag) playing the deceased, and Sally must adopt a new approach so she teams up with dodgy PC Smith in an effort to get herself sent down. But can the corrupt cop be trusted, considering his dodgy track record and vendetta with the McQueen clan?

Who’s Shaq’s daddy?

There’s more to sweet-natured Shaq than get-rich-quick-schemes and Joey Tribbiani vibes, as we learn this week when he opens up to Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara). Admitting he found out just before his doomed wedding the man he thought was his dad is not actually his biological parent, the ladies’ man is torn as to whether he should find out who his real father is.

Concerned Vez urges him to speak to Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) – surely she’ll have the answers to any questions her curious nephew has? Ever since Shaq arrived there’s been a palpable sense he’s part of a juicy Maalik family secret we’ve yet to discover. Maybe we’re about to…?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) excitedly tells Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) about a live stream rave he’s got tickets for, but girlfriend Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) can’t go because she’s skint. Ripley offers to help her get a job, and even agrees to coach the teen through interview techniques. This inevitably brings the friends closer together, but will Imran be too preoccupied with learning some new dance moves to realise his partner is drifting further into someone else’s romantic orbit?

Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare) continues to struggle against the hateful online trolls that are typing out abuse and destroying her self-esteem with every click. The comments about her physical appearance drive her to Google skin bleaching cream to hide her birth mark – will boyfriend Romeo realise how badly she’s being affected by the virtual haters before she causes herself unnecessary harm?