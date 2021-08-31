6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Felix and Martine in danger and Prince is back

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) are the focus of a special hour-long episode this week as part of Channel 4’s Black to Front diversity season, championing Black UK TV talent, and directed by Casualty legend Patrick Robinson.

While the Deverauxs face dramatic life-life changing events, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) returns with big news, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is in danger from her stalker and Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) wants to know who his real dad is.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 6th – 10th September 2021.

Disaster for the Deverauxs

Despite being warned off by her protective dad Walter Deveraux (Trevor A. Toussaint), Felix returns to fight for Martine. Can the childhood sweethearts move on from a tumultuous few months, and shouldn’t Martine be taking it easy as she continues to battle cancer? No chance of that as Felix’s teenage son DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) also shows up, bringing a whole lot of trouble with him.

The Deverauxs gather for Walter’s birthday barbecue, played out over a dramatic hour-long special that uncovers some secrets from the family’s past and puts more than one character’s life in jeopardy in a nail-biting sailing stunt: as DeMarcus tries to bond with his estranged father, an accident on the water has disastrous consequences…

Prince returns with big news

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is puzzled by several missed calls from wayward son Prince, last seen two years ago leaving to travel the world after the tragic death of his wife Lily. The mouthy McQueen mum is then stopped in her tracks when her lad shows up at the Dog in person – but he’s not alone…

The one-time juvenile delinquent window cleaner is dressed in a sharp suit and has a more mature swagger about him, which appears to be down to his new fiancee, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett). She’s a confident, ambitious and, okay, bossy young woman who seems to be a positive influence on Prince, but what will she make of his rough and ready roots? Can’t see her wanting to join her future mother-in-law down the bingo…

Shaq wants answers

Recent revelations in the Maalik household have rocked the clan to the core, and the family rally round matriarch Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) to give her the confidence to face fearsome Dr Ali Shazhad (Raji James), a face from her past she’d rather forget, but is now forced to work with. Soon there are more confessions made among the Maaliks, and Shaq is reeling.

Stunned by the latest developments, shocked Shaq embarks on a mission to get the truth about his biological father and the lies he’s been fed his whole life. Misbah is desperate to protect her illegitimate son from realising Ali is his dad, and why she gave him up, while Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) also has some uncomfortable questions as his romance with Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) starts to unravel.

Timmy is Peri’s stalker

Insecure Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is still threatened by girlfriend Peri receiving anonymous lavish gifts, which the nurse initially insisted were from a grateful elderly patient. However, the truth is far more sinister as we know Pez is being watched by a creepy stalker – who this week is confirmed as Timmy Simons (Sam Tutty), the geeky computer whizz employed by dodgy Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) to run his creepy secret webcam network.

While toxic Tim ogles the object of his affections over the Lomaxes’ CCTV, Peri and Jules clear the air after yet another argument unaware there’s danger right on their doorstep. Timmy secretly swipes Peri’s phone and clones it before returning it to her, and his obsession starts getting properly out of hand…

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) encourages Grace Black (Tamara Wall) to dust herself down after her break-up with Felix and suggests she get herself a roommate to keep her company. Putting the feelers out, Ms Black garners almost instant interest from newcomer Nate Denby (Chris Charles), who’s charm and good looks make him the perfect choice for a roomie. Can smitten Grace keep her hands off her tasty new tenant, or will she be asking him for more than just the rent? And is there more to secretive Nate than meets the eye?

Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) was buoyed by their friends and family’s reaction to the announcement they were identifying as non-binary, after finding a friend in Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin), who’s sharing of their own similar experiences encouraged the teen to take the plunge. The pair clearly have a thing for each other, which is obvious to everyone apart from them – could romance be on the cards this week, or will their attraction remain unrequited?