6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Cher attacks Mercedes and Nancy confronts Mandy

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is attacked, humiliated and accused this week, as jealous stepdaughter Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) escalates her attempt to destroy her life.

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) overhears Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) and Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) discussing something highly incriminating, and a new face arrives in the village – meet cheeky Maalik cousin Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik)!

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 8th – 12th March 2021.

Cher humiliates Mercedes

Cher ramps up her wicked stepdaughter routine when she goes up against Mercedes in the Dee Valley Businesswoman of the Year competition, and the rivalry ends up in an aggressive confrontation.

Nobody buys the jealous teen’s denials about causing Mercy’s injuries, especially boyfriend Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner), which only makes Cher even more determined to destroy her dad’s wife. When a sex tape appears online with Mercedes in a starring role, the landlady is mortified. The tension causes a rift with Sylver McQueen (David Tag), and Cher is thrilled that her antics are having the desired effect. Mark our words, she won’t stop there…

Nancy confronts Mandy

When Mandy returns from her holiday, Luke implores she come clean that Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is responsible for the murder that Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is in prison for. Protective parent Mand clings to her cover-up, but the heated discussion with her ex is overheard by Nancy – is the game finally up?

There’s some quick-thinking to be done as Mandy tries to talk her way out of it, and throws herself into the distraction of fast-tracking her wedding to Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) to put everyone off the scent. Meanwhile, Ella gets a letter from Charlie, who tells her he’s going to reveal the truth about who really killed Jordan. Uh-oh.

Shaq brings chaos to the Maaliks

In a fun gender reversal of Friends’ first episode, a man dressed in full traditional groom gear runs into the local coffee shop having escaped his wedding. It’s not Jennifer Aniston hiding out in the Salon de The, it’s Shaq, nephew of Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and cousin to her stepson Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair).

Auntie Misbah wants to know why he jilted his bride, and gets her answer when charming Shaq eyes up the ladies of the village and ends up sneaking both Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) out of the house on the same day. The rascal. As Misbah offloads to Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) about her troublesome relative, there’s a definite sense Shaq is hiding the real reason he’s reconnected with his family – what’s the big secret?

Liberty gets stage fright

We love it when Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) gets out the lyric journal and guitar to give us one of her random, inappropriate self-penned ditties. Who could forget ‘Daddy Dirk’, her lament to her late father played at his funeral, wondering if he would survive in heaven without jeans or a phone charger?

This week Lib auditions to play at Darren and Mandy’s wedding, thanks to boyfriend Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) putting in a good word – but nerves take over and she freezes. If we don’t get a song about the bride covering up her daughter stabbing a drug dealer to death, we want our money back.

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) are having a private conversation about their recent whopper of a secret, that the lawyer lied about being pregnant by boyfriend Sami, when someone overhears. And it’s the worst possible person to get wind of the deceit – is the truth about to be revealed?

Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) is trying to bring down drug boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony), but is he too consumed with his own addiction to ketamine to do what’s required? When the teen puts himself in a truly risky situation to gain Victor’s trust, he ends up in even more danger…

