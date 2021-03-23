6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Strictly’s AJ Pritchard guest stars and Warren betrays Felix

Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard joins the cast of Hollyoaks this week playing (of course) a charismatic dancer. But the arrival of his character, Marco, spells trouble for one resident.

Also, a bungled heist causes best friends Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) to fall out and puts Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) in danger, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) risks her marriage and Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) gets a nasty shock.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 29th March-2nd April 2021.

Strictly meets Hollyoaks

Excitement surrounds the launch of the Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) School of Dance both on and off screen, as Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard guest stars as part of the storyline. The fresh-faced ballroom favourite plays Marco, a dance world rival of Trish’s (we imagine there’s quite a few of those), who threatens to scupper her new venture.

Aside from celebrity cameo distraction (his brother Curtis Pritchard of Love Island fame is also set to appear), the plot puts Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) through the wringer as the fame-hungry teen is so desperate to succeed she lets bossy Trish treat her like dirt. Concerned Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) clocks it and calls Ms Minniver out on how harsh she’s being to the eager pupil – unwittingly making it worse for poor Leah…

Heist horror

Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) is hardly Brad Pitt, so it’s no surprise his planned heist goes horribly wrong this week, putting lives at risk and wrecking relationships in the process. It’s hardly Ocean’s Eleven. Warren persuades reluctant Felix to hijack a van full of pricey laptops posing as a police officer, only for events to take an unexpected turn and Maxine ending up in the wrong place at precisely the wrong time.

Unaware of what’s really going on (when is she ever?) shaken Max wants to involve the cops, and it’s up to Warren to keep her quiet. When Maxine gets suspicious, flustered Foxy incriminates Felix to save his own skin, pitting the friends against each other. As Warren and Brad close ranks, Felix plans revenge. But smug Brad is not prepared for the ultimatum old enemy Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) offers him…

Mercedes and Romeo get closer

Wicked stepdaughter Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare) continues her campaign against Mercedes, who is vexed by vitriolic online abuse which is having the desired effect of causing a rift in her marriage to Sylver McQueen (David Tag) who questions his wife’s fidelity when an accusation of cheating is made.

Cher whisks her dad away for a father/daughter camping trip, leaving her abandoned boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) alone with only lonely, miserable Mercy for company. As in, the woman he’s got a massive crush on… What could possibly happen when these two decide to have a cosy night in to forget their romantic woes? By the end of the week, Mercedes fears she’s ruined things with Sylver – what has she done?

Cleo’s blast from the past

Cleo is disconcerted by constant phone calls from an unknown number, and eventually decides to answer. Fully expecting to tell a pushy salesperson or consumer call centre to get lost and add them to her ‘blocked contact’ list, she’s totally unprepared for who is on the other end of the line.

Hollyoaks are keeping quiet about who’s calling Cleo, but have teased it’s a character last seen on the show in 2018. Who could it be? Shaken Cleo confides in Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali), and realises she has to come clean to boyfriend Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon). But with his propensity for violence, how will overprotective Toby react when Cleo drops her bombshell?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) knows his toxic relationship with George Kiss (Callum Kerr) is far from perfect, and suggests they have counselling to work through their issues. It’s going to take more than that, JP, the man’s a bullying sociopath. George shoots the idea down in flames, then John Paul tells Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) he needs some space from his fella and lies to get time off work. What’s really going on?

Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) and Brooke Hathaway (Talia Vanessa Grant) have a sweet friendship that’s developing nicely – we’re not sure where, but it’s certainly watchable. At least Brooke is free from ex-boyfriend Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) and his self-destructive antics. This week, she comes to the aid of her pal when Ripley confesses reveals their flatmates have a problem with their non-binary gender status and they fear they could be thrown out – and lose the stall at the Bizarre. Then Brooke hears Grace Black (Tamara Wall) needs a lodger and gets an idea…