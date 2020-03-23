As of Monday 30th March, the long-running Channel 4 series will only air from Monday to Wednesday, in a bid to keep the show on television for as long as possible.

Fortunately, Hollyoaks fans will still be able to get a daily fix of the popular programme as the companion show, Hollyoaks Favourites, will air on E4 on Thursdays and Fridays beginning next week.

It will feature introductions from stars Kieron Richardson and Jorgie Porter, and give fans the chance to revisit some of the soap's biggest moments, starting with the legendary wedding of Mercedes and Dr Browning.

A spokesperson for Hollyoaks said: "Soaps are an important part of people's lives and we have 25 years of Hollyoaks Favourites to revisit over coming weeks, celebrating the history of the show that you love.

"We will remain as present as ever on our social platforms so please keep in touch with us here, stay safe and take care of yourselves. Thank you for your ongoing support."

Hollyoaks will remain in its 6:30pm time slot on Channel 4