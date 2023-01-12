And now in 2023, it seems Kemp isn't ruling out a return, still.

In 2022, all eyes were on Ross Kemp and whether he would return to EastEnders after former flame Sharon (Letitia Dean) took a call from his character.

Speaking on The One Show (11th January), Kemp was asked about whether he would reprise his role of Grant - a question that's especially pertinent given the epic tease the BBC soap delivered last year...

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I don't think you can ever say never, you know," Kemp said.

"I loved the part - I did it for 10 years. I must have liked it because I stayed there for 10 years. But you know, look, it was great fun, I loved the cast - it was a great job. I'm doing lots of different things right now, but never say never."

Kemp previously spoke to The Mirror about the enduring legacy of not just EastEnders, but soaps in general.

Defending the genre against falling viewing figures compared to when Grant was in the soap, the documentarian and gameshow host said: "There's a lot of investment in those programmes so I don't see them going anywhere anytime soon. They serve a good purpose.

"Some people don't want to watch documentaries but soaps can bring up issues that could be troubling certain individuals and can approach them in a way that isn't bashing them over the head. It can get them talking.

More like this

"The original BBC dictum was to 'inform, educate and entertain' and I think soaps can do that, as long as they just don't forget to entertain."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.