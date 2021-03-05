EastEnders’ villain Lucas continues his scheming ways – is Karen in danger?

Surprising nobody, Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) has been up to no good since he returned to EastEnders late last year and if his return was not complicated enough for several Walford residents, his daughter has made a comeback, too.

It appears that Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) will not be getting out of her own messy situation any time soon when Denise (Diane Parish) learns she tried to make a move on Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and shows no remorse for it when she is called out – going as far as to blame her actions on her parents.

While she confides in Lucas about her worries, he still has no idea that he is being played. How will he feel when he eventually finds out?

But it seems that Lucas will be kept busy elsewhere as a chance encounter with Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) leads to her flirting with him and the pair agreeing to go on a date. Only Lucas decides to keep his identity a secret and tells her that his name is actually Jordan.

Will Karen live to regret her choice of date should she find out that he is actually a serial killer, or will someone make the connection for her before it is too late?

To add to the drama, there is also still the problem of Caleb Malone (Ben Freeman) who is continuing to make life even more difficult for both Lucas and Chelsea. Lucas and Caleb come face to face this week and it does not take long for Caleb to tell him that he knows who his daughter is and that he fully expects Lucas to turn up for another job.

The complicated situation is getting even messier and it is starting to look like it could be Chelsea that ends up paying the price for it all when Lucas has doubts planted in his mind as to her intentions. Will things end terribly for Chelsea?

