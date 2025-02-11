When did you get the part of Linda?

As a working actress for over 40 years, I’d been up for parts before Linda. The biggest of those was Tanya Branning, when it got down to myself and Jo Joyner [who played Tanya 2006–13 and briefly again in 2018].

When I auditioned for Linda Carter, I screen-tested with someone I won’t name [for the part of Linda’s husband Mick], who was primarily known for being a model. I came out and threw my scripts in the bin because I just couldn’t see it happening – in my opinion, there was zero chemistry between us and he couldn’t act!

I didn’t hear anything for a week and I thought it was gone. But then they called and asked if I’d go in to read with other men.

I said yes, but then two days later, they rang me back and offered me the job – but they wouldn’t tell me who they’d cast as Mick. I knew it must be a name. It turned out to be Danny Dyer.

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter and Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders. BBC

Was it daunting joining EastEnders as the new landlady of the Queen Vic?

I had the easier time of it, because all eyes were on Danny! He had to prove himself, to prove the critics wrong. And even though we didn’t read a scene together until we were on set and actually doing it, there was chemistry.

I don’t know how Dom [producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins] knew that the chemistry would work between all of us – not just Danny and me, but Maddy [Hill, who played their daughter Nancy] and Sam [Strike, originally cast as son Johnny] – but it did. It really did, and it made such a difference.

When you start on a show like this, if you start with other people, you come in as a gang and you look after each other. It would be much harder to start solo, arriving as an individual. It was an exhausting time, because we were so busy that first year, but it was very special.

What’s the best thing about working on EastEnders?

I love feeling like I’m in EastEnders! And what I mean by that is, I love being in The Vic because I feel like I’ve stepped into my telly. It may not be as grainy and smoke-filled as it used to be, but it’s pretty similar to all those iconic scenes that I watched years ago.

It’s pretty much the same place. I feel the same way when I’m in the launderette. You can practically smell Dot’s cigarette smoke. I love that. I love being on the Square for the same reasons.

Kellie Bright as a pensive Linda Carter sat on Sharon's sofa in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Are you looking forward to the 40th anniversary and the live episode on Thursday?

I sent executive producer Chris Clenshaw a text on my first day of filming for that week. It just said: "This is so exciting, I think I might wet myself."

Because I genuinely was beside myself, as a viewer and as someone who loves the show. I still get excited about it – and that’s pretty cool after over 11 years.

Does the role take a toll on you?

If you are playing heavy emotional stuff [Linda has been raped, is an alcoholic and has been involved in a killing] you’re drained, physically and emotionally. But I have three boys at home, so my life is chaotic and loud, which weirdly is the best gift in terms of being able to put your job to one side. I have no choice. When I get home, they don’t care what I’ve been doing all day. So whatever’s happened, my children pull me out of it.

I also think you get better over the years. I live alongside EastEnders now. I start a new set of scripts every Monday, so I have no choice but to let go of what I’ve done – to forget about it, erase it, move on, because I don’t have the capacity… And that has been an amazing life lesson, actually, not to dwell on anything. Because what is the point? I can’t go back and change it.

