The ongoing drama with recent returnees Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) looks set to come to a head next week in EastEnders – and it seems that things may not go well for Chelsea.

With the big job with Caleb underway, she is stunned when he hands her an extra package to carry and gives her no option but to take it along with her – issuing threats that remind her what kind of person she is dealing with.

But before the job starts, she does get the opportunity to do a good deed when she offers Mitch Baker her pricey watch so that he and Karen Taylor can pay for a vets bill – but could this be the last good thing she gets the chance to do?

Arriving at the airport, a tense Chelsea and Lucas make their way towards security and are both extremely apprehensive that they will be searched and the game rumbled. But before they get there, Lucas makes a surprising move.

He takes her case and reminds her that she was the one who got into this mess and she has the choice of whether to go through with the job or whether to walk away. But she is committed and the case goes through the scanner – only to be flagged for inspection.

Are the airport security about to bust her, and will Lucas allow her to take the fall if they do?

Elsewhere next week, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) gets a shock when she learns that her ex-husband, Gavin has passed away. She breaks the news to Sharon (Letitia Dean) who is surprised to hear her biological father has died but is stunned when she learns that Kathy plans to go to the memorial service.

Will Kathy stick to her plans to attend it, and will Sharon decide that she needs to go with her for some closure of her own?

