Geoff causes more heartache from beyond the grave for Yasmeen in Coronation Street

It seems though the small matter of Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) being dead in Coronation Street doesn’t mean things will be plain sailing for Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) going forward – as she finds out in a worrying way next week.

Facing a stark reminder of her abuser when a customer at the restaurant asks if she can book his magic act, Yasmeen and Alya (Sair Khan) decide that it is past time that they got rid of all evidence that he was ever there.

A good idea, certainly, but they soon discover a lot of final demand bills and it becomes clear that Geoff has left them in dire straights financially.

Upon realising just how much Geoff owed before his rooftop demise, Alya decides that she needs to try and find help – worried that her Gran may not cope with any additional stress after the year she has just had.

Unfortunately, the news is only set to get worse as when she talks to Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo), he reminds her that Yasmeen’s legal fees are sill outstanding meaning that her financial situation is even worse than they had thought.

Wanting to make it clear to all concerned that the debts should not be Yasmeen’s responsibility, Alya desperately tries to find a way to help but it seems that time is already running out. The bailiffs descend on her and while they agree on a repayment plan, Yasmeen may not be able to afford to stick to it.

Will she agree to Alya’s suggestion to sell the community centre to get the funds, or is there another way out of the mess she is now in?

There is also more complications on the way as Tim (Joe Duttine) gets a shock when he hears about Geoff’s will. He has been given half of No. 6 and a quarter of Speed Daal and now he finds himself in an uncomfortable position. What will Tim do, and how will Yasmeen and Alya react when they hear the news?

