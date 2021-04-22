Leanne and Simon go into hiding on Coronation Street – but who will find them first?

Fearing for their safety, and understandably so, Leanne Battersby and Simon Barlow (Jane Danson and Alex Bain) have gone into hiding in Coronation Street. They are hoping to keep themselves safe from the threats coming their way from a banged-up Harvey (Will Mellor).

But there are lots of people trying to track Leanne and Simon down – including the recently returned Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett). Some are trying to find them to offer help, while others have more nefarious reasons for wanting their location.

But will the right person be the one to catch up with them, and just what is Sharon’s motivation for getting involved?

Whatever she’s up to, it soon becomes clear that Sharon does not have Leanne’s best intentions at heart, as she swipes Gail Platt’s (Helen Worth) laptop in an attempt to get a contact number for Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), who has since joined them in keeping a low profile.

When the laptop is discovered missing, Sharon claims that she took it by mistake. But she has already aroused some suspicions – including from Shona Ramsay (Julia Goulding) who is now convinced that she is up to no good.

Sharon soon turns her attentions to Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) and offers to be an ear for him to talk to if he needs it – hoping that he will end up giving her a lead in tracking Leanne and Simon down.

Meanwhile, Simon makes a rash decision by leaving, much to Leanne and Nick’s horror. Simon has heard that Peter (Chris Gascoyne) has secured a liver transplant and he makes his way to the hospital to see him.

While Peter and Carla (Alison King) try to persuade him to leave, Peter hears a hospital cleaner on the phone reporting that they have seen Simon. While Simon makes a run for it, Peter ends up getting a punch from the cleaner and he is forced to stay in hospital for a couple of days because of it.

Will Simon make it back to safety, and will they all find out the real reason that Sharon has such an interest in tracking them all down?

