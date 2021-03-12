Fears for Leanne on Coronation Street as she gets caught up in a dangerous world

Accessibility Links

Will the grieving mother be able to break free from Harvey's grip?

Published:

If there is anybody in Coronation Street that needs a break at the moment, it is Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) who has not only had to deal with a devastating personal tragedy, but she has been forced to stay quiet while Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) deals drugs to pay the bills.

But it seems that brighter times are not on the cards for Leanne as she too is about to find herself embroiled in the drug world in a way far more dangerous than she could ever have imagined.

Aware that she needs to pay drug boss Harvey (Will Mellor) off, she tries to get her job back and asks for an advance – money that Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) refuses to give her upfront. While she does manage to borrow £1,000 from Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), it is nowhere near enough.

Harvey is not happy with the small payment and when he and Leanne meet, he tells her that if she does not get him the rest of the cash, serious harm will be heading her and Simon’s way. As Leanne returns home, she tells Simon the problem is sorted when in fact, she has agreed to be the new drug runner for Harvey.

Harvey is set to make life difficult for Leanne

It does not take long for Harvey to give her details of her first drop off and she finds herself in a run-down flat handing over pills to a stranger. No sooner has she nervously finished that job does she gets a call about the next one and she quickly realises that things are only going to get worse.

Nick though is beginning to grow suspicious that both Leanne and Simon are hiding something important from him and tries to find out what is going on – only to be told that everything is fine. But with his curiosity piqued, will he find out the truth and save them both from a dangerous situation?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

