Liam Neeson addresses Obi-Wan Kenobi series rumours

Liam Neeson has denied he’ll make an appearance in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series.

Advertisement

The Widows star recently made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, during which he was asked about whether he’d reprise his role as Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn.

“I heard Ewan McGregor was gonna do a series,” Neeson said. “No, I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached.

“They don’t have enough money,” he also joked.

However, Kimmel seemed unconvinced, commenting that Neeson is such a good actor that he “could easily be lying”.

You can judge for yourself in this clip below (the conversation about Obi-Wan Kenobi begins around 6.40 minutes).

Whether or not Neeson joins the cast for the series, McGregor will definitely be returning to play Obi-Wan Kenobi. He made is debut as the iconic character in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, appearing in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

“I’m very excited to do it again – I’m probably more excited about it this time round,” McGregor previously told Radio Times. “I’m older, slightly wiser, maybe. The great fun part of it the first time was to try and be Alec Guinness, but younger. That was the acting challenge, as well as learning all the tricky fights.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Now I’m much closer in age to him – I guess he was in his 60s when he made the first Star Wars film, and I’m about to be in my 50s. Don’t tell anybody! So now I’ll be able to bridge that gap a bit more, and it’ll be fun to find him in that place.”

Advertisement

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will air on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.