Joined by a different celebrity each week, the TV presenter will interview each star about pivotal moments in their career.

Kate Garraway will be at the helm of ITV's Life Stories this February, taking over from the former presenter, Piers Morgan.

She will delve into the lives and minds of these three illustrious individuals, all of whom have enjoyed lengthy careers under the glare of the media spotlight.

So, when does it start? And which guests will appear on Kate Garraway's Life Stories?

Here's everything you need to know.

When does Kate Garraway's Life Stories start?

Kate Garraway's Life Stories starts on ITV on Thursday 3rd February at 9pm.

Episodes will then air weekly on ITV, and will last 60 minutes each.

Speaking about the series, Garraway said: "I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on air and off. Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests' lives that the viewers might not know about already.

"It’s also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about, both good and bad, and hear it in their own words."

Kate Garraway's Life Stories guests

Three guests will feature in the first season of Kate Garraway's Life Stories - John Barnes, Charlotte Church and Nadiya Hussain.

John Barnes

John Barnes and Kate Garraway

Former footballer John Barnes is the guest for episode 1, airing on 3rd February.

The Liverpool and England football veteran will look back on his life and career, reflecting on arriving in London from Jamaica as a 12-year-old boy with hopes of playing professional football, how his dreams came true, and how he overcame years of horrific racial abuse to win two league titles and three player of the season awards.

Charlotte Church

Charlotte Church

Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church will be discussing her rise to fame at the age of 12. She'll also address the ups and downs of being one of the UK's most famous teenagers, while opening up about her love life.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya Hussain

TV chef and author Nadiya Hussain is the third guest on Kate Garraway's Life Stories.

Hussain rose to fame after winning the sixth series of The Great British Bake Off back in 2015. Since then, she's gone on to produce multiple cook books and appear on several cooking shows, including Nadiya Bakes, Nadiya's American Adventure and Nadiya's Asian Odyssey.

Advertisement

Kate Garraway's Life Stories airs on ITV on Thursdays at 9pm. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.