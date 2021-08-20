Kemono Jihen season 2: release date rumours, plot, trailer and latest news for anime

Kemono Jihen, billed as a horror-fantasy, follows the story of ghoul-human, Kabane.

Orphan Kabane’s harsh aunt works him hard like an anime Cinderella, and is known around the town for his dishevelled appearance and foul smell.

Kabane, who is mostly a renegade, befriends a detective who’s summoned from the city to investigate the occult murders of animals in the rural town.

The first season, released January this year and finishing a few months after, gave us 12 episodes and we’re already eager for more.

Read on for your guide to Kemono Jihen season two.

Kemono Jihen season 2 release date

We haven’t caught word of an official release date just yet but if production has already started then we could be watching season two in early 2023, based on how long it usually takes to bring an anime series to life.

Kemono Jihen season 2 plot

The plot for the next season will most likely take inspiration from the already written and released Manga series it’s adapted from. The official source of the Manga can be found here.

The Manga edition, at 13 volumes so far, is yet to have an English publisher. The first series covers six volumes in total so if you do the maths, we definitely have enough content for an entertaining second series.

Kemono Jihen season 2 trailer

There’s no official trailer just yet, but check back on this page as we’ll keep it up to date.

Kemono Jihen English dub cast

Voice actor heavyweight Patrick Seltz, responsible for his portrayal of Detective Kohachi Inugami, has amassed over 500 appearances during his career, so is likely to return.

The main cast members for the English dub are:

Madeleine Morris as Kabane Kasuka

Patrick Seitz as Kohachi Inugami

AJ Beckles as Shiki

Cassie Ewuru as Akira

Matt Shipman as Mihai

Brittany Lauda as Kon

Kevin K Gomez as Nobimaru

Ben Balmaceda as Yui

