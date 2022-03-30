House of the Dragon release date confirmed

A first-look trailer revealing the look and feel of the Game of Thrones prequel was previously released, teasing key characters like Matt Smith's Prince Daemon Targaryen and Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower.

HBO Max has confirmed the release date for the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon , which will begin airing on 21st August 2022 .

And we now have the official launch date along with a poster of a glowing golden egg and some ominous eyes watching on...

We've compiled a breakdown of Game of Thrones spin-off potential storylines that might crop up in the HBO series, but suffice to say it will be set 200 years or so before the events of Game of Thrones, and focuses on House Targaryen and the Targaryen Civil War – known as the Dance of Dragons.

Thrones author George RR Martin said in a blog post: "For what it's worth, those who have read [my novel] Fire & Blood will realise it contains enough materials for a dozen shows.

"I can say that there will be dragons. Everyone else has said that, so why not me?"

House of the Dragon was said to be the second spin-off series idea that was floated in the aftermath of Game of Thrones' massive success (first up, there was the other prequel, starring Naomi Watts and John Simm, which was cancelled).

Doctor Who's Smith will play one of the lead roles, Prince Daemon Targaryen – King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) younger brother.

"Daemon is a peerless warrior and a dragon rider who possesses the true blood of the dragon," HBO writes. "But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air..."

Meanwhile, Emma D'Arcy (Wanderlust, Truth Seekers) will be playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen – the king's first-born child and a dragon rider.

"She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragon rider," a statement reads. "Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything... but she was not born a man."

