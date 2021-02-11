New cast announced for Game of Thrones prequel

Hotly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon is getting closer by the day, with filming due to commence in April.

Now HBO has revealed a few more tantalising details about the 10-part series, based on George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which rewinds 300 years from the opening episode of Thrones and focusses on House Targaryen. We will see the outbreak of the Targaryen civil war also known as the “Dance of the Dragons”.

We already know that Paddy Considine will play King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke has signed up as Alicent Hightower and Matt Smith will play Prince Daemon Targaryen. Now four more cast members have been announced.

Welsh star Rhys Ifans, best known for his role as Hugh Grant’s flatmate in Notting Hill, will take on the role of Otto Hightower, a faithful servant to the King, while celebrated British theatre actress and star of The Honourable Woman, Eve Best will play Princess Rhaenys Velaryon aka “The Queen Who Never Was”.

Steve Toussaint, who was recently seen playing Jill’s dad, Alan, in It’s A Sin, plays Lord Velaryon, known as Sea Snake, while Devs star Sonoya Mizuno has been cast as Mysaria, a girl from humble beginnings who somehow becomes a trusted friend of Prince Daemon.

The production team hopes the series will air in 2022, so there’s still a long wait ahead, but the good news is that a UK broadcaster has been confirmed. You’ll be able to find House of the Dragon in the same place you watched Game of Thrones: on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

