The titular Shield Hero is Naofumi, the only hero to receive a defensive weapon - thus marking him out as an underdog.

Four seasons in, Naofumi now has plenty of experience with his monster-hunting duties. This season sees him face off against a team of assassins gunning for his companion Raphtalia, who becomes a revolutionary symbol in the story’s fantasy setting.

At the moment, he’s also travelling to the nation of Sitvelt, where new adventures await.

If you’re hoping to catch up with this thrilling season, look no further! Here’s our guide to the season 4 release schedule, listing the release dates for each episode.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero season 4 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 premiered on 9th July, with new episodes arriving each Wednesday on Crunchyroll.

Here's the full schedule!

Episode 1 – Siltvelt – 9th July 2025

Episode 2 – Official Welcome – 16th July 2025

Episode 3 – A True People – 23rd July 2025

Episode 4 – Entrusted Power – 30th July 2025

Episode 5 – White Tiger – 6th August 2025

Episode 6 – Leaving Port – 13th August 2025

Episode 7 – 20th August 2025

Episode 8 – 27th August 2025

Episode 9 – 3rd September 2025

Episode 10 – 10th September 2025

Episode 11 – 17th September 2025

Episode 12 – 24th September 2025

What time are new episodes of The Rising Of The Shield Hero season 4 released?

New episodes of The Rising of the Shield Hero usually arrive on Crunchyroll at 1:30pm BST on Wednesdays.

How many episodes will The Rising Of The Shield Hero season 4 consist of?

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 is expected to run for 12 episodes, which is about the same length as the show’s second and third seasons.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

