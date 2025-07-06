A pun on the word "nya", the Japanese equivalent of "meow", the original manga is also known as Night of the Living Cat. Produced by legendary director Takashi Miike, the TV adaptation premiered this summer.

Despite the intrinsically silly nature of a cat transformation virus, this show has a lot in common with zombie fiction, depicting a world where society is quickly overrun by a disastrous pandemic. If anyone who touches a cat turns into a cat, can human civilisation really survive?

If you've had a taste of this inventively bizarre new series, you may be wondering when the next episodes arrive. Happily, we've got you covered! Here's everything we know about Nyaight of the Living Cat's release schedule.

Nyaight of the Living Cat release schedule: When are new episodes on Crunchyroll?

Following the series premiere on 6th July 2025, Nyaight of the Living Cat is set to release one episode per week.

Crunchyroll hasn't confirmed the full episode order yet, but here's the expected schedule for weekly episodes:

Episode 1 – Sunday 6th July 2025

Episode 2 – Sunday 13th July 2025

Episode 3 – Sunday 20th July 2025

Episode 4 – Sunday 27th July 2025

Episode 5 – Sunday 3rd August 2025

Episode 6 – Sunday 10th August 2025

Episode 7 – Sunday 17th August 2025

Episode 8 – Sunday 24th August 2025

Is there a Nyaight of the Living Cat trailer?

Backed by a suitably apocalyptic heavy metal soundtrack, you can watch the trailer for Nyaight of the Living Cat here, introducing a city overrun by a plague of cats.

Nyaight of the Living Cat is available to stream on Crunchyroll with new episodes airing weekly.

