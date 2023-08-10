Though the series ended back in 2019, Fairy Tail is still a popular watch for hardcore anime fans and newbies alike. That being said, there are still a fair few episodes that can be skipped while still enjoying the full story.

Experience the full Fairy Tail without the filler by checking out which episodes can be skipped below.

Which Fairy Tail episodes are essential to watch?

The most enjoyable episodes of Fairy Tail are the ones that are always worth watching – and if IMDb is anything to go by, the list below cannot be missed:

Episode 175

Episode 284

Episode 289

Episode 324

Episode 326

Episode 327

Episode 328

Each of these episodes unlocks a crucial part of the Fairy Tail story, as well as forms the backbone of canon events that are key to understanding the full plot. In addition to this, season 1 is also considered to be an essential watch, forming the base for Earth-land worldbuilding while establishing Lucy and Natsu’s story.

Fairy Tail filler list: Which episodes can be skipped?

Surprisingly, there are a fair few Fairy Tail episodes that are considered to be filler, which includes the entirety of season 5.

Each of these episodes are not adapted from the manga, meaning that they don’t follow along with the original story. While each of them can be watched, they aren’t crucial to understanding the plot as it was meant to be told.

Those episodes are listed below:

Episode 19

Episodes 69-72

Episodes 73-75

Episodes 125-150

Episodes 204-218

Episode 221

Episode 225

Episode 268

On top of this, the following episodes are considered as being optional to watch:

Episode 9

Episode 20

Episode 50

Episodes 202-203

Episodes 219-220

Episodes 222-224

Episode 226

Fairy Tail also has a number of standalone specials and OVAs that don’t have to be viewed in order to enjoy the story.

How to watch Fairy Tail in the UK

Episodes from all 9 seasons of Fairy Tail are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

You can catch Fairy Tail on Crunchyroll. Sign up to Crunchyroll from $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.

