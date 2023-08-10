Fairy Tail filler list: The episodes you can miss
Sit there for too long and you might grow one.
There’s nothing that the world of anime does better than a whimsical story of magic, friendship and adventure. Thankfully, the hit series Fairy Tail has 328 episodes for fans to get their teeth into.
The 9 seasons and 21 arcs follow the 2006 manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima. In the series, Lucy finds a new friend in Natsu, and the pair quickly run away together. Joining as members of the popular wizard guild known as Fairy Tail, Lucy and Natsu embark on a number of missions, befriending some new faces along the way.
Though the series ended back in 2019, Fairy Tail is still a popular watch for hardcore anime fans and newbies alike. That being said, there are still a fair few episodes that can be skipped while still enjoying the full story.
Experience the full Fairy Tail without the filler by checking out which episodes can be skipped below.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Which Fairy Tail episodes are essential to watch?
The most enjoyable episodes of Fairy Tail are the ones that are always worth watching – and if IMDb is anything to go by, the list below cannot be missed:
- Episode 175
- Episode 284
- Episode 289
- Episode 324
- Episode 326
- Episode 327
- Episode 328
Each of these episodes unlocks a crucial part of the Fairy Tail story, as well as forms the backbone of canon events that are key to understanding the full plot. In addition to this, season 1 is also considered to be an essential watch, forming the base for Earth-land worldbuilding while establishing Lucy and Natsu’s story.
Fairy Tail filler list: Which episodes can be skipped?
Surprisingly, there are a fair few Fairy Tail episodes that are considered to be filler, which includes the entirety of season 5.
Each of these episodes are not adapted from the manga, meaning that they don’t follow along with the original story. While each of them can be watched, they aren’t crucial to understanding the plot as it was meant to be told.
More like this
Those episodes are listed below:
- Episode 19
- Episodes 69-72
- Episodes 73-75
- Episodes 125-150
- Episodes 204-218
- Episode 221
- Episode 225
- Episode 268
On top of this, the following episodes are considered as being optional to watch:
- Episode 9
- Episode 20
- Episode 50
- Episodes 202-203
- Episodes 219-220
- Episodes 222-224
- Episode 226
Fairy Tail also has a number of standalone specials and OVAs that don’t have to be viewed in order to enjoy the story.
How to watch Fairy Tail in the UK
Episodes from all 9 seasons of Fairy Tail are available to stream on Crunchyroll.
You can catch Fairy Tail on Crunchyroll. Sign up to Crunchyroll from $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.
Check out more of our anime coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.