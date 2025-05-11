"Season 2 delivers and it is a wild ride so buckle up," Minogue said of the upcoming series. "There is a new set of boys and I have changed up the pace and chemistry tests o nobody knows what is coming!"

So what are you waiting for? Get watching! Scroll on to find out more about when the next episodes of I Kissed a Boy season 2 will be released on BBC Three and iPlayer.

When is I Kissed a Boy season 2 next on BBC Three?

The first two episodes of the 10-part series will air on Sunday 11th March and Monday 12th May at 9pm.

We can't wait!

When is I Kissed a Boy season 2 next on BBC iPlayer?

The cast of I Kissed a Boy season 2. BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd.

The first two episodes will be released on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 11th March at 6am – so you can get watching now!

I Kissed a Boy season 2 BBC iPlayer release schedule

The release schedule for I Kissed a Boy season 2 is as follows:

Episode 1 - Sunday 11th May at 6am

Episode 2 - Sunday 11th May at 6am

Episode 3 - Sunday 18th May at 6am

Episode 4 - Sunday 18th May at 6am

Episode 5 - Sunday 25th May at 6am

Episode 6 - Sunday 25th May at 6am

Episode 7 - Sunday 1st June at 6am

Episode 8 - Sunday 1st June at 6am

Episode 9 - Sunday 8th June at 6am

Episode 10 - Sunday 8th June at 6am

I Kissed a Boy season 2 BBC Three release schedule

Dannii Minogue. BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd

Episode 1 - Sunday 11th May at 9pm

Episode 2 - Monday 12th May at 9pm

Episode 3 - Sunday 18th May at 9pm

Episode 4 - Monday 19th May at 9pm

Episode 5 - Sunday 25th May at 9pm

Episode 6 - Monday 26th May at 9pm

Episode 7 - Sunday 1st June at 9pm

Episode 8 - Monday 2nd June at 9pm

Episode 9 - Sunday 8th June at 9pm

Episode 10 - Monday 9th June at 9pm

These dates and timings are subject to change based on the BBC's schedules. We'll be sure to keep this updated should anything change.

I Kissed a Boy season 2 begins on Sunday 11th May at 9pm on BBC Three and iPlayer.

