I Kissed a Boy season 2 release schedule: When are the next episodes on BBC iPlayer?
It's time to head back to the masseria!
The long awaited second instalment of I Kissed a Boy is finally making its return to BBC Three and iPlayer and if you're an early riser – there are two episodes you can tune into right now!
Dannii Minogue is back playing cupid and in tonight's episode, the single boys are matched up and meet for the first time and over the next 10 episodes, all will be revealed if the experiment can end in true love.
"Season 2 delivers and it is a wild ride so buckle up," Minogue said of the upcoming series. "There is a new set of boys and I have changed up the pace and chemistry tests o nobody knows what is coming!"
So what are you waiting for? Get watching! Scroll on to find out more about when the next episodes of I Kissed a Boy season 2 will be released on BBC Three and iPlayer.
When is I Kissed a Boy season 2 next on BBC Three?
The first two episodes of the 10-part series will air on Sunday 11th March and Monday 12th May at 9pm.
We can't wait!
When is I Kissed a Boy season 2 next on BBC iPlayer?
The first two episodes will be released on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 11th March at 6am – so you can get watching now!
I Kissed a Boy season 2 BBC iPlayer release schedule
The release schedule for I Kissed a Boy season 2 is as follows:
- Episode 1 - Sunday 11th May at 6am
- Episode 2 - Sunday 11th May at 6am
- Episode 3 - Sunday 18th May at 6am
- Episode 4 - Sunday 18th May at 6am
- Episode 5 - Sunday 25th May at 6am
- Episode 6 - Sunday 25th May at 6am
- Episode 7 - Sunday 1st June at 6am
- Episode 8 - Sunday 1st June at 6am
- Episode 9 - Sunday 8th June at 6am
- Episode 10 - Sunday 8th June at 6am
I Kissed a Boy season 2 BBC Three release schedule
- Episode 1 - Sunday 11th May at 9pm
- Episode 2 - Monday 12th May at 9pm
- Episode 3 - Sunday 18th May at 9pm
- Episode 4 - Monday 19th May at 9pm
- Episode 5 - Sunday 25th May at 9pm
- Episode 6 - Monday 26th May at 9pm
- Episode 7 - Sunday 1st June at 9pm
- Episode 8 - Monday 2nd June at 9pm
- Episode 9 - Sunday 8th June at 9pm
- Episode 10 - Monday 9th June at 9pm
These dates and timings are subject to change based on the BBC's schedules. We'll be sure to keep this updated should anything change.
I Kissed a Boy season 2 begins on Sunday 11th May at 9pm on BBC Three and iPlayer.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.