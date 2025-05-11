"These boys are brave and open-hearted, and here for love," Minogue said in a Q&A ahead of the new show. "I love how they all went at their own pace, but made the absolute most out of three sun-filled weeks in the stunning surrounds of Puglia in Italy."

So, let's get to know these boys! Read on for more about the cast of I Kissed a Boy season 2.

I Kissed a Boy season 2 cast

Adam

Aron

Callum

Jack D

Jack S

Jas

Jordan B

Jordon R

Lars

Rory

Ruben

Adam

Adam. BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd. / Corinne Cumming

Age: 27

From: Reading

Job: Marketing and brand manager

Self-proclaimed "career gal" Adam thrives in a busy work environment, but when he isn't working, he throws himself into his creative group of friends and parties in East London.

A lover of disco, Adam is keen to find a partner with emotional intelligence who isn't afraid to speak their mind. Adam's last serious relationship ended about four years ago, and he's ready to find love again.

Aron

Aron. BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd. / Corinne Cumming

Age: 27

From: Croydon

Job: Civil servant and cheerleading coach

Aron is "beyond proud" to be part of I Kissed a Boy as the show continues to make history across British television.

"The experiences of queer people aren’t a monolith, and this show peels the layers to show the ways [of], and celebrate, our unique differences while also recognising the thing that unites us, our queerness," he said.

Aron is a world champion cheerleader and has won world championships in Florida for the last two years. Ambitious and armed with a strong sense of self, growing up as a gay man in a traditional West African household didn't come without its challenges, but he was fortunate enough to have an accepting and supportive family.

Callum

Callum. BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd. / Corinne Cumming

Age: 27

From: St Leonard's on Sea, Hastings

Job: Administrator

Callum describes himself as "chaotic, cheeky and strong-minded", and in recent years he has gained a greater sense of his cultural identity after moving from his hometown to London, where the Nigerian side of his family live.

His celebrity crushes include Joey Essex, Drake and Jack Harlow, and he is a sucker for a pretty boy with some edge.

Jack D

Jack D. BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd. / Corinne Cumming

Age: 26

From: Glasgow

Job: Hospital pharmacist

Jack is keen to take himself off the market and find a man he can share a "nice pastry and a pint with". Sick of the same group of guys he comes across on dating apps, Jack is excited for viewers to watch the drama unfold in "the messy massy".

Jack S

Jack S. BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd. / Corinne Cumming

Age: 22

From: Wigan

Job: Banking advisor

Jack is a hopeless romantic and describes himself as "androgynous but more fem presenting" and enjoys shocking people with his rap persona, Jack Maniac, at open mic nights.

Over the years, Jack has had three relationships and a few situationships, and he is keen to break the chain of chasing after bad boys and meet someone with a good heart.

Jas

Jas. BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd. / Corinne Cumming

Age: 27

From: Glasgow

Job: Finance analyst

After an academic lifestyle in Glasgow, Jas moved to London after university and hasn't looked back. Jas wants to find a husband and dreams of getting married.

"I Kissed a Boy is so much more than just kisses and I'm glad to have shared my story on such an amazing platform. Representation is and always will be important," he said.

Jordan B

Jordan B. BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd. / Corinne Cumming

Age: 25

From: Lake District

Job: Retail store manager

Jordan swapped life on the farm for the hustle and bustle of Manchester, and now he's ready to stop playing games and find someone with a calming nature who will have the capacity to tame him.

Describing himself as a heartbreaker who isn't short of any offers from suitors, Jordan doesn't doubt that he'll be part of the drama if any arises.

Jordon R

Jordon R. BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd. / Corinne Cumming

Age: 27

From: Leeds

Job: Sales manager

Jordon is hoping to find the man of his dreams in the Masseria and is hoping to explore a dating world that doesn't involve guys who aren't emotionally available.

While Jordon has dates, he has never had a proper boyfriend or been in love, admitting he struggles to truly open up and allow people to get to know the real him.

Lars

Lars. BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd. / Corinne Cumming

Age: 23

From: Wolverhampton

Job: Hotel receptionist

Lars is a hopeless romantic and is sick of the single life. Ready to find his person, Lars wants to be part of I Kissed a Boy to push himself into meeting someone face-to-face, away from phones and other distractions.

Lars is the first transgender person to be on the show, something he is "so proud" about.

Rory

Rory. BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd. / Corinne Cumming

Age: 22

From: Galway

Job: Mental health support worker

Rory likes to observe and figure people out before making a move romantically, and when it comes to drama, he says he would rather watch the drama than be part of it.

As well as his day job, Rory works part-time as a model.

Ruben

Ruben. BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd. / Corinne Cumming

Age: 24

From: London

Job: Artist and designer

After his first serious relationship ended three years ago, Ruben has been single ever since, and he is scared of being vulnerable and letting someone in, but he's hoping his time in the Masseria will flip the script.

I Kissed a Boy season 2 begins on Sunday 11th May at 9pm on BBC Three and iPlayer.

