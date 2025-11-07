Over 11 million viewers tuned into the final of The Celebrity Traitors last night, proving they are 100 per cent faithful to the reality series.

The BBC has confirmed that the finale episode averaged 11.1 million, with a peak audience of 12 million! BBC iPlayer had 1.9 million live requests, the highest live viewing number of all time for any entertainment episode on iPlayer.

The 70-minute special episode saw the five remaining players take part in one last mission before a final showdown at the roundtable.

During the initial roundtable, Joe Marler, David Olusoga and Nick Mohammed all voted for Cat Burns, believing her to be a Traitor, and she was sadly banished from the game.

But as per the rules, she didn't reveal her status in the game.

Shortly after, Alan Carr managed to turn to the tables on Joe, with both Nick and David also voting for him, much to his dismay. It was then time for the final three players to decide if they wanted to continue playing or end the game.

The Celebrity Traitors final. BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells

Upon ending the game, Nick and David soon discovered a Traitor was among them, as Alan Carr revealed he was indeed a Traitor and had been all along. Thus, he won £87,500 for his chosen charity, Neuroblastoma UK.

Alan became emotional upon telling the others he was a Traitor and realising he'd won, explaining later that "all the deceit, the lying, the murdering of Paloma and Celia had all taken its toll".

He added: "Then I think it dawned on me that I had won such a huge amount for my charity, Neuroblastoma UK. The charity is so close to my heart that it all became a bit too much.

"Hopefully when people see how upset I was they won’t feel so bad that I killed all those national treasures."

The Celebrity Traitors is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

