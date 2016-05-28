Mel and Jamie

Mother and son duo Mel and Jamie took second place in the first semi-final. The pair admitted to being "gobsmacked" by the result. But while the judges had had to send the vote back to the public - struggling to choose between this act and Kathleen Jenkins - they all confessed Mel and Jamie had moved them and were well worthy of their spot in the grand final.

Here's their original audition:

Wayne Woodward

Hold tight! Cheeky crooner Wayne Woodward won the second Britain's Got Talent semi-final after wowing with his cover of That's Life. He told us he'd actually changed his song on the day, which turns out to have worked out really rather well for him. After scooping the win he said he was "ready" for the final. Bring it on.

More like this

Here's his original audition:

Alex Magala

Well, it looks like we'll have to get used to watching bits of BGT from behind the sofa as sword swallower Alex Magala earned his place in the final thanks to the judges' vote. He saw off competition from ballet dancers Shannon and Peter and promises his grand final performance will be a surprise even to himself. Yikes.

Here's his original audition:

Richard Jones

25-year-old soldier-turned-magician Richard Jones won the third semi-final after wowing the judges and the voting public alike with his clever tricks. "You, sir are a wizard," said Simon Cowell. "That has to be magic. You are genuinely nice guy who has magic powers."

Advertisement

Watch his original audition: