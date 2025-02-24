But what about Rachel Riley? It was recently announced that the TV presenter wouldn't be appearing in upcoming episodes, with Dr Crawford stepping in for her.

Keen to find out why Rachel Riley isn't on Countdown this week? Read on to find out more.

Why is Rachel Riley not on Countdown?

Rachel Riley. Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for Bauer Media

Rachel Riley is temporarily stepping down from Countdown while she focuses on another project, with newcomer Dr Crawford stepping in for the numbers expert while she is away.

Riley, who has been on the show since 2009, confirmed the news on her Instagram with a post wishing luck to Dr Crawford.

"Best of luck to @tomrocksmaths for the next few weeks on Countdown!" the presenter wrote beneath a post.

It continued: "Dr Tom will be keeping my numbers warm from Monday for the next 3 weeks whilst I'm away. I had a good excuse, I’ll tell you more soon.

"We’re both Oxford maths geeks and ambassadors for @national_numeracy so you’ll barely notice the difference. Have fun Tom, and all our lovely viewers, have fun watching!"

Who is Rachel Riley's replacement on Countdown?

Dr Tom Crawford is a mathematician who obtained an undergraduate degree in Maths from Oxford in 2012.

He then went on to complete his PhD in Fluid Dynamics at the University of Cambridge and specialises in Applied Maths.

He is also a Fellow by Special Election in Mathematics at St Edmund Hall at the University of Oxford.

Dr Crawford has his own YouTube channel, Tom Rocks Maths, with over 200,000 subscribers.

Countdown airs Mondays to Fridays at 2:10pm on Channel 4.

