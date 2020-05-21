But where do you start if you're not especially green-fingered?

Here's everything you need to know about Grow Your Own At Home, the programme that promises to help...

What is Grow Your Own At Home?

The lockdown-inspired series, presented by Alan Titchmarsh, promises to share insider tips on how to successfully grow fruit and veg in your own garden, no matter how much of a novice you are. There's also no need for a sprawling garden - Alan will show you how to make the most of even a single pot or a tiny balcony.

More like this

Alan's friends from his other ITV series, Love Your Garden, will also be on hand to provide assistance. David Domoney, Katie Rushworth and Frances Tophill are filming in their own gardens, creating their own vegetable patches and herb gardens for us to learn from. Plus there'll be a bit of archive footage with even more veg-growing tips.

Who is Alan Titchmarsh?

Seriously? OK. Alan is the housewives' favourite when it comes to TV gardeners. Not only has he hosted countless gardening shows, including perennial favourite Gardeners' World and popular garden makeover show Ground Force, he has also presented his own tea time chat show, a music show on Classic FM and celebrity competition series, Popstar to Operastar (trust us, it was surprisingly addictive).

When is Grow Your Own At Home on TV?

The three part series begins on ITV at 8.30pm on Monday 25th May.

Was Grow Your Own At Home filmed in lockdown?

Yes, the show was a quick commission for ITV, responding to our new-found interest in spending time in the garden and growing our own food. Alan took his social distancing responsibilities seriously - he filmed in his own garden with wife Alison playing camerawoman!

Advertisement

Grow Your Own At Home begins on ITV on Monday 25th May at 8.30pm. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.