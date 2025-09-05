Also returning are the Plummers, Amira and Amani, the Worthingtons, Pete and Sophie, Abbie and Georgia, Sue and Steve, Simon and Jane, Ronnie and Annie, Danielle and Daniella, Teresa and Anita and Michael, and finally, Sally, Jake and Harry.

Mike Cotton, Creative Director, for Studio Lambert said: "It's a delight to welcome some new households to the Gogglebox family. Along with our much loved returning cast, we can't wait to join them in their living rooms and hear their candid thoughts on this weeks most talked about TV.''

Read on to learn more about the new Goggleboxers.

Meet the new Gogglebox families

Jake and Calum

Jake and Calum. Channel 4/Studio Lambert

Friends Jake (27) and Calum (31) are from Glasgow.

The Gordon family

The Gordon Family. Channel 4/Studio Lambert

The Gordon family consists of Andre (49), Sarah (47) and their daughter Chee (25) from Surrey.

Andrew and Alfie

Andrew and Alfie. Channel 4/Studio Lambert

Married couple Andrew (62) and Alfie (32) are from The Cotswolds.

Mother and daughter-in-law Sara (87) and Lara (58) from Yorkshire and sisters Rosie (68) and Susie (70) from Edinburgh will also be joining the new series.

Gogglebox returns on Friday 5th September at 9pm on Channel 4.

