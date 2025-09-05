Gogglebox confirms 5 new families to take part in new series in major cast shake-up
Meet the new Goggleboxers!
Channel 4 has unveiled five new families joining the Gogglebox line-up ahead of the show's 26th season, which marks 13 years on air for the programme.
The new families and friends join a long list of regular Goggleboxers, including Jenny and Lee, The Siddiquis, The Malones, Giles and Mary, Ellie and Izzi and David and Shirley.
Also returning are the Plummers, Amira and Amani, the Worthingtons, Pete and Sophie, Abbie and Georgia, Sue and Steve, Simon and Jane, Ronnie and Annie, Danielle and Daniella, Teresa and Anita and Michael, and finally, Sally, Jake and Harry.
Mike Cotton, Creative Director, for Studio Lambert said: "It's a delight to welcome some new households to the Gogglebox family. Along with our much loved returning cast, we can't wait to join them in their living rooms and hear their candid thoughts on this weeks most talked about TV.''
Read on to learn more about the new Goggleboxers.
Meet the new Gogglebox families
Jake and Calum
Friends Jake (27) and Calum (31) are from Glasgow.
The Gordon family
The Gordon family consists of Andre (49), Sarah (47) and their daughter Chee (25) from Surrey.
Andrew and Alfie
Married couple Andrew (62) and Alfie (32) are from The Cotswolds.
Mother and daughter-in-law Sara (87) and Lara (58) from Yorkshire and sisters Rosie (68) and Susie (70) from Edinburgh will also be joining the new series.
Gogglebox returns on Friday 5th September at 9pm on Channel 4.
