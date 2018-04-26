Eurovision 2018 list of banned items has everyone confused
Trolleys, umbrellas and handcuffs are just a few of the bizarre items on the list
Published: Thursday, 26 April 2018 at 10:01 am
People are confused by the lengthy – and quite bizarre – list of items that are banned at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
Alongside the usual suspects like drugs, knives and guns, items including umbrellas, ladders, handcuffs and trolleys are also all on the prohibited list.
Trolleys?!
The list has made some people wonder what kind of antics spectators have been getting up to in recent years, for such odd items to be banned.
Mostly people are just baffled by the random items on there…
The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 – free of all trolleys and handcuffs – takes place in Lisbon, Portugal on 12th May.
