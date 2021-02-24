Marcus Rashford and Greta Thunberg awarded special Blue Peter badges

Forget BAFTAs, Oscars and Golden Globes – no award is more special than a Blue Peter badge.

And children who have done truly amazing things can go one better, by being awarded a particularly prestigious Gold Blue Peter badge.

It has now been announced that two very well known social campaigners, footballer Marcus Rashford and climate change activist Greta Thunberg, will join the small group of people to be given this honour.

Rashford is thrilled with his badge, saying, “I appreciate it greatly – I am happy that I’m able to spread positive messages and show a side of me that people might not know of. A lot of what I do is not for me, I just want to give people the best chance to be the best they can be.”

Meanwhile, Thunberg says she’s not sure she is worthy of the accolade. “Thank you so much. I don’t know if I deserve this but I am very honoured by this and I will put this in my room and take great care of it.”

Other celebrities to be given the Gold badge include Sir David Attenborough, Mary Berry, Tim Peake and Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The long-running show decided to honour Rashford after receiving ‘numerous letters from kids saying they have been inspired by him, not only because of his football, but also for the way he is making a difference to young people’s lives.’ Thunberg’s badge is a recognition of ‘her dedication to raising awareness about climate change and the way she has inspired a generation to make a positive change for the planet.’

The badges will be formally presented in tomorrow’s special show, which also features remarkable young viewers, who are celebrating special fundraising achievements. These range from setting up a lemonade stand to raise money for charity to running a mini Eurovision Song Contest to support the NHS.

Blue Peter editor Ellen Evans says: “The Blue Peter Gold Badge Awards is a feel-good show about the extraordinary things that young people achieve. Each year only a few Gold badges are awarded to our amazing audience who have shown outstanding bravery, overcome adversity and achieved the most brilliant things.”

Blue Peter airs on CBBC and BBC iPlayer at 5pm on Thursdays.