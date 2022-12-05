Taking place annually, the show sees an assortment of stars from each long-running soap opera go head-to-head, answering questions on the biggest events and personalities from both shows.

ITV has pulled The Big Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale from tonight's schedule, with the special programme now due to air later on this week.

A favourite on the calendar of soap fans, this year's edition will again see Jack P Shepherd (David Platt in Corrie) and Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale) lead their respective teams.

Initially listed on the schedule for tonight, Monday 5th December, at 9:15pm, the programme will now air on ITV1 on Friday 9th December, getting the weekend off to a fun start.

The exact time of broadcast is still to be determined as it will depend on whether ITV gets the World Cup quarter-final game between Netherlands and Argentina.

If the football comes to ITV, The Big Quiz will air at 9:15pm on Friday. However, if the BBC broadcasts the important match instead, that will result in the soap special moving to a slightly earlier time of 9pm.

Sally Dynevor (Sally Metcalfe) and Ryan Russell (Michael Bailey) are confirmed to be joining Shepherd on Team Corrie, while Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King) and Jurell Carter (Nate Robinson) are signed up for Team Emmerdale.

Quiz rounds this year are set to include legendary soap double acts, the biggest storylines of the year and memorable social media posts by stars of the two shows.

The stakes are particularly high as this year's Big Quiz will also function as a tie-breaker, with both teams currently boasting four wins to their name. In its place tonight, ITV will air Beat the Chasers.

The Big Quiz returns to ITV1 on Friday 9th December 2022. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

