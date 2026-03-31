❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
BBC's Pilgrimage star Patsy Kensit: "The treatment I had over the years from the media was pretty awful"
Seven celebrities with diverse beliefs set off on a journey of self-discovery from Whitby to Holy Island.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 31 March 2026 at 12:02 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad