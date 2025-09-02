South Africa are expected to offer the hosts a tougher test. They're building towards a home ODI World Cup in 2027 and arrive in the UK on the back of another impressive series win in Australia.

Though England's batting line-up is fairly settled, the bowling attack will be the subject of plenty of intrigue ahead of the Ashes down under this winter.

Mark Wood misses out as he continues his recovery but 22-year-old Sonny Baker has been selected as part of an ODI pace unit that also includes Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton, while leg-spinning all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has been rewarded for his impressive domestic form.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule and the details on how to watch England v South Africa.

When is the England v South Africa series?

The England v South Africa ODI series gets under way on Tuesday 2nd September 2025 and runs until Sunday 7th September 2025.

The T20 series will follow, running between Wednesday 10th September 2025 and Sunday 14th September 2025.

Play begins at a range of times throughout the day and evening in the UK. Check the full schedule below for specific details.

How to watch England v South Africa on TV

The England v South Africa series will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

The final T20, on Sunday 14th September, will also be broadcast live on 5 and will be available to stream online.

England v South Africa live stream online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the series via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the series via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

England v South Africa 2025 schedule

The England v South Africa schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

ODI

1st ODI at Headingley: 1pm, Tuesday 2nd September

1pm, Tuesday 2nd September 2nd ODI at Lord's: 1pm, Thursday 4th September

1pm, Thursday 4th September 3rd ODI at Southampton: 11am, Sunday 7th September

T20

1st T20 at Cardiff: 6:30pm, Wednesday 10th September

6:30pm, Wednesday 10th September 2nd T20 at Old Trafford: 6:35pm, Friday 12th September

6:35pm, Friday 12th September 3rd T20 at Trent Bridge: 2:30pm, Sunday 14th September

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.