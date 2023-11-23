Edith Bowman: 'Radio Times is one of my most treasured traditions at this time of year'
The radio DJ and television presenter shares what Radio Times at Christmas means to her.
To order your Radio Times Christmas double issue, click here.
We asked Edith Bowman, what Radio Times means to her at Christmas...
"It wouldn’t be Christmas without Radio Times in our households because the thrill of flicking through the pages is one of the main gateways to that first tingle of excitement for Christmas, even as an adult. Getting your copy of the Christmas Radio Times is a tradition, as necessary as the advent calendar, putting out shortbread and whiskey for Father Christmas and having a cheeky glass of mulled wine.
I don't get to see my mum and dad as much as I'd like to, so Christmas and Radio Times is one way of us coming together over the festive period. I like to get my highlighters and post-it notes involved, to map out our Christmas watching schedule and make sure we've optimised our precious time as much as possible! Even if we aren’t together, knowing we are watching the same things has a lovely air of making us feel like we are together.
Whether we're deciding which films to watch on Christmas Eve to get in the spirit, or what to have on while we open presents on Christmas day it’s like a wonderful connective companion of the Christmas period. It doesn't matter if it's The Sound of Music or Elf, Home Alone or It's a Wonderful Life; regardless if we're watching them together or apart, it's the memories I have of us being cosied up together on the Christmases we've been lucky enough to share that these special festive movies stir in me. That's why Radio Times is one of my most treasured traditions at this time of year because it brings us together."
