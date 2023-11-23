To order your Radio Times Christmas double issue, click here.

We asked Edith Bowman, what Radio Times means to her at Christmas...

"It wouldn’t be Christmas without Radio Times in our households because the thrill of flicking through the pages is one of the main gateways to that first tingle of excitement for Christmas, even as an adult. Getting your copy of the Christmas Radio Times is a tradition, as necessary as the advent calendar, putting out shortbread and whiskey for Father Christmas and having a cheeky glass of mulled wine.

I don't get to see my mum and dad as much as I'd like to, so Christmas and Radio Times is one way of us coming together over the festive period. I like to get my highlighters and post-it notes involved, to map out our Christmas watching schedule and make sure we've optimised our precious time as much as possible! Even if we aren’t together, knowing we are watching the same things has a lovely air of making us feel like we are together.