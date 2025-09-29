The broadcaster has confirmed that the 53-year-old will join Jamie Carragher for the coverage of the Premier League clash, which begins at 6:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, and includes extended analysis of the top flight.

Everton are looking to bounce back after losing consecutive games for the first time this season and will be favourites against struggling West Ham.

However, the sacking of Graham Potter and the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as his replacement means the Hammers arrive on Merseyside as a much more dangerous prospect.

Ferguson, who was known for his hardman persona on the pitch, was part of the team that won the FA Cup in 1994/95 – their last major trophy – and was inducted as an 'Everton Giant' in 2011.

Duncan Ferguson won the FA Cup with Everton in 1994/95. Photo by Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive Photo by Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

After hanging up his boots, he served as an academy and first-team coach as well as an assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti, Frank Lampard, and Rafael Benitez, and has twice served as caretaker boss.

Since leaving Everton in 2022, Ferguson has had ill-fated management spells at Forest Green Rovers and Inverness.

