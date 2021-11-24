You Don’t Know Me: Release date, cast, trailer, and latest news for BBC One thriller

Based on the book of the same name by criminal defence barrister Imran Mahmood, BBC One drama You Don’t Know Me premieres this December.

The series is adapted by the man behind Vigil, Tom Edge, and stars Samuel Adewunmi in the lead role of Hero.

The synopsis reads: “A young man from London stands in court, accused of murder. Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, he swears he’s innocent. But in the end, all that matters is… does the jury believe him?”

Read on for everything you need to know about You Don’t Know Me.

You Don’t Know Me release date

You Don’t Know Me will premiere on Sunday 5th December at 9pm on BBC One, and airs weekly after that, with the finale scheduled for Boxing Day.

You Don’t Know Me cast

The drama series is led by Samuel Adewunmi, who recently starred in Angela Black as the mysterious hitman Ed Harrison.

Also starring are Sophie Wilde (as Kyra) and Bukky Bakray, in addition to Roger Jean Nsengiyumva and Tuwaine Barrett (The Personal History of David Copperfield).

You Don’t Know Me plot

The thriller’s plot remains largely under wraps, but from the brief synopsis and trailer, we know that Londoner Hero (Adewunmi) is accused of murdering a young boy, with the evidence (blood under his fingernails, firearms residue on his skin) all pointing overwhelmingly towards his guilt.

However, he is convinced of his innocence, and attempts to argue that the murder is linked to a young woman who he first met on a bus two years ago and became romantically involved with, but who later went missing.

You Don’t Know Me trailer

You can watch the BBC trailer for You Don’t Know Me here.

