It's Australia Day, which means over here at RadioTimes.com HQ we're all kicking back with a few cold ones and plenty of shrimps thrown on the barbecue (at least until Health and Safety turn up).

Just kidding - we don't like to go outside. So more in spirit with our own connection to the wonderful land of Oz, this Australia Day we've compiled a list of the best TV that's made onto our screens and into our hearts in the UK.