The show was noted for providing big breaks to a number of (now) A-listers, including Keira Knightley, David Walliams, comedian Russell Brand, and David Tennant – who starred in 1995 as a kidnapper.

UKTV Play will initially air series 1 to 5 of The Bill, with plans afoot to add later series to the platform over the next few months.

The Bill series 1-5 launches on UKTV Play at 10am on 1st May. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.