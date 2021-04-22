First look at Pearl Mackie and Ben Aldridge in ITV drama The Long Call as filming begins

ITV has announced that filming has begun for the new four-part drama The Long Call, starring Pearl Mackie and Ben Aldridge.

Adapted by Kelly Jones (Des, Baptiste) from Anne Cleeves’ best-selling novel of the same title, the broadcaster describes the upcoming series as “gripping, powerful and thought-provoking”.

A first-look image of the two leads in character sees Aldridge as Detective Inspector Matthew Venn, who has returned to live in a small community in North Devon with his husband, Jonathan (Declan Bennett).

Mackie stars as DC Jen Rafferty, “a tough and fiercely determined woman who has recently relocated to Devon with her two teenage kids, Ella and Ben”.

“As a diligent worker and a single parent Jen muddles her way through domestic life whilst trying to put some distance between her own traumatic scars from her former life living in London,” ITV says.

The Long Call’s synopsis reads: “After the body of a man is found on the beach close to Matthew’s home, the investigation throws a cast of doubt on the whole community. Matthew and his team have to get to the bottom of a case which bring with it old wounds and a deadly secret in order to expose the killer.”

The cast also includes Martin Shaw and Anita Dobson, as well as Dylan Edwards, Pearce Quigley, Neil Morrissey, Sarah Gordy, Alan Williams and Amit Shah.

