Sam Heughan offers to find Karen Gillan a part in Outlander after she reveals she’s a fan

Sam Heughan has offered to find his fellow Scot Karen Gillan a role in Outlander, after the former Doctor Who star admitted to being a new fan of the historical fantasy show.

Gillan wrote on Twitter that she had recently started watching the series and had already become obsessed with the adventures of Jamie Fraser and co. – and it didn’t take long for Heughan to respond.

“Ok I’m late to the party but I started Outlander and I am officially obsessed,” Gillan wrote, with Heughan replying, “Still time to find you a wee part Karen… ”

And it looks like Gillan has her eyes on a role close to her Inverness home, with the actor joking, “Can I be an extra loitering around Inverness asking people, ‘what’s the craic, eh?'”

Heughan appeared to be on board with this idea and even had his own suggestion for making it more authentic, but he did point out one potential stumbling block as well

“Yes, with a bottle of bucky [Buckfast],” he said. “But you may not be ginger enough I’m afraid…”

The fun exchange between the actors wasn’t even the best news for Outlander’s loyal fanbase this week – with Starz revealing on Wednesday 2nd June that the series would finally be returning for season six in early 2022.

Fans have been having to wait longer than usual due to pandemic related delays – labelling the absence of new episodes as ‘Droughtlander’ – so the release information will be very welcome.

Starz

And in more exciting news it was revealed that the season six premiere would be an extended 90-minute episode, although the series will only consist of eight instalments rather than the previously planned 12.

To make up for that, though, the seventh season of the series will now be extra long with a total of 16 episodes – so plenty of time for Gillan to make that cameo appearance…