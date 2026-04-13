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British acting legend Lindsay Duncan talks "provocative" new BBC drama role – and why she'd never call herself English
It’s about power, says Lindsay Duncan, as she plays a crime family matriarch determined to exert her influence – by any means necessary.
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Published: Monday, 13 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
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