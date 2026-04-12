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John Nolan, Person of Interest star and uncle to famous director, dies aged 87
The classically-trained performer was the uncle of Oppenheimer director Christopher and Westworld co-creator Jonathan.
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Published: Sunday, 12 April 2026 at 11:08 am
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