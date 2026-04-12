Veteran actor John Nolan, uncle to director Christopher and TV producer Jonathan, has died at the age of 87.

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His screen career began in the 1960s with supporting roles in ITV Playhouse and The Prisoner, which preceded more substantial parts as the title character in 1970's Daniel Deronda and Geoff Hardcastle in cult sci-fi favourite Doomwatch.

Off-screen, Nolan was also an accomplished theatre performer, having once been a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he acted in productions of Measure for Measure, Julius Caesar and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

In the later part of his career, Nolan became known for collaborations with his nephews, both of whom have forged highly successful careers in the film and television industry.

John appeared in the feature directorial debut of now-legendary director Christopher Nolan, titled Following, portraying a policeman in the neo-noir crime thriller.

The two would collaborate several more times, with Christopher casting John as businessman Douglas Fredericks in his Dark Knight trilogy and as an unnamed blind man in the harrowing war drama Dunkirk.

John's other nephew, Jonathan, also leapt at the chance to work with his uncle, casting him as MI6 agent John Greer in the acclaimed sci-fi drama Person of Interest (which he created and executive produced).

Although initially thought of as a guest character, Greer would ultimately feature numerous times between seasons 2 and 5 of the hit series, which also starred Jim Caviezel and Taraji P Henson among others.

In addition to acting across stage and screen, Nolan had also worked as a teacher at Stratford College. His final screen appearance was a 2024 guest role as Speaker for the Hall in Dune: Prophecy.

In a statement to the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald, Nolan's wife Kim Hartman described him as "a free spirit, who always knew what he wanted and acted on his own terms; the only truly original thinker I think I ever knew".

She continued: "Articulate, intelligent and with an anarchic wit, he was always willing to see both sides of an argument. He was also the kindest person I ever knew – and animals loved him too!

"John was a popular and talented teacher, whether explaining a Shakespeare soliloquy or how to swing a golf club, and was devoted to his family."

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In addition to his wife and nephews, Nolan is also survived by two grandchildren.