Death in Paradise spoiler pics reveal first look at Mervin's mum in flashbacks
We're closer than ever to uncovering the truth of this season's biggest mystery.
Death in Paradise season 14 has dropped first-look photos from its sixth episode, which see the mother of DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) finally make an appearance – albeit, in flashback.
The detective had arrived on Saint Marie hoping to uncover the truth of what happened to his mother, Dorna (Judith Jacob), whom he was separated from as a child, but was told soon after his arrival that she had died.
Digging deeper into the case only brought more questions, revealing that Dorna was presumed to have been swept away after venturing out on her father's fishing boat during a storm, while attempting to scatter his ashes.
There's reason to doubt that version of events, with Mervin finding evidence that Dorna knew the storm was coming and had permission to scatter her father's ashes on land, negating the need for the perilous sail.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
It looks as if this week will finally give us some answers, with Jacob spotted as Dorna Bray in these first-look images, understood to be flashbacks to before her disappearance.
Another photo from the episode sees Dorna holding an urn, presumably containing her father's ashes, meaning it's possible we could find out exactly what occurred on that fateful evening – but some elements may instead be saved for later reveals.
Death in Paradise continues on BBC One and iPlayer this Friday.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.