Digging deeper into the case only brought more questions, revealing that Dorna was presumed to have been swept away after venturing out on her father's fishing boat during a storm, while attempting to scatter his ashes.

There's reason to doubt that version of events, with Mervin finding evidence that Dorna knew the storm was coming and had permission to scatter her father's ashes on land, negating the need for the perilous sail.

It looks as if this week will finally give us some answers, with Jacob spotted as Dorna Bray in these first-look images, understood to be flashbacks to before her disappearance.

Judith Jacob plays Dorna Bray in Death in Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

Another photo from the episode sees Dorna holding an urn, presumably containing her father's ashes, meaning it's possible we could find out exactly what occurred on that fateful evening – but some elements may instead be saved for later reveals.

Death in Paradise continues on BBC One and iPlayer this Friday.

